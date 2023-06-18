Piaggio Beverly and MP3 300 debut with the Deep Black livery…

They come in range Piaggio Beverly e MP3 300 Deep Blackfor the 2023 season. Thus the new set-up winks at the future.

Piaggio Beverly and MP3 300 Deep Black, all the features

Piaggio Beverly e MP3 300 whose design is enhanced by livery Deep Black with taut and muscular lines. Taken from the trends of the automotive world and emphasized by the matte colour Black Meteor. This is combined with gritty glossy black details, a finish that also extends to the wheel rims.

The saddle is also specific to the new version and adopts the “total black” style, with single tone-on-tone stitching.

The minimal livery is bold

Un look minimal also highlighted by plate Beverly on the sides, also finished in glossy black. Piaggio Beverly S, the sportier version of the Piaggio crossover also welcomes the new colour green jungle, with a contemporary flavour.

The special Deep Black set-up is also available on the Piaggio MP3 300 hpe, the more compact and lighter version of the scooter equipped with the exclusive Piaggio three-wheel technology which allows it to be used only with a car licence. The matt black color is combined with glossy black finishes, including the wheel rims. Black also extends to the instrument surround and controls, while the burnished windshield gives a further touch of elegant sportiness.

Piaggio Beverly and MP3 300 Deep Black, the prices

Piaggio Beverly Deep Black is proposed in the displacement 300 at the price of 5.699 euro and in the displacement 400 a 6.699 euro. Piaggio MP3 300 Deep Black is available at 7.199 Euro. All prices are intended ex-dealership and VAT included.