Pico 4, the new generation viewer to make virtual reality accessible to all

Comes from Pico – one of the most committed companies on the Virtual Reality front – a new viewer, the 4, a new generation “all-in-one” that aims to make Virtual Reality accessible to everyone, combining ease of use , contents, comfort and performance.

Very light, only 295 grams net of the band, this viewer goes so far using smaller and lighter lenses, then reducing the thickness of the case to only 35.8 mm. “The ergonomics of the design – explain the Pico engineers – guarantees sufficient comfort even in prolonged use sessions, and the viewer also supports the use of a spacer for glasses. The library of contents is very rich, in four gaming categories, fitness, video and social, and additional programs are also available through Steam VR. ”

Towards autumn

Among the programs of the brand, Pico Fitness is one of the most promising: users can review the history of training data in VR mode, as well as their own performance through motion tracking in VR. In addition, PICO 4 recommends users training plans based on their goals.

From a technical point of view there are four cameras for tracking and mapping the surrounding environment, and a 16MP camera. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, Pico 4 integrates Pancake Optics and a display with 4K + resolution and will be available from 18 October in thirteen European countries, at a price of 429 euros.

