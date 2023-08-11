Pikmin 4 Dominates Sales in Japan’s Top 10 Best-Selling Games, While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition Sees Surge in Popularity

Nintendo’s latest game, “Pikmin 4” has taken the gaming world by storm, topping the charts as the best-selling game in Japan’s physical outlets. According to data released by “Famiton”, “Pikmin 4” sold an impressive 70,000 sets from July 31st to August 6th, securing its position as the reigning champion for three consecutive weeks.

The success of “Pikmin 4” is remarkable considering it is a newly released game. In addition to its initial popularity, the game has continued to sell well with a total of 590,000 sets sold in Japanese physical channels. Despite a slight decline in sales, “Pikmin 4” still managed to sell 14,673 sets in the given week, further solidifying its dominance in the gaming market.

In a surprising turn of events, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” has experienced a resurgence in sales. This game, which has been on the market for over 6 years since 2017, not only consistently remained in the top three best-selling games but has also witnessed a significant increase in sales. With 14,673 sets sold in the given week, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” saw an increase of approximately 10,000-11,000 sets compared to previous weeks. This surge in sales can be attributed to the release of the Mario movie version, as well as the addition of new tracks and characters through DLC expansion packs, providing players with more challenges and excitement.

Other notable games on the list include “Summer Vacation in the 20th Century”, targeting the summer student market, which ranked fourth with 13,172 sets sold in the second week of sales. The remaining spots in the top 10 belong to familiar titles such as “Minecraft”, “Splash 3”, “Nintendo Switch Sports“, “Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Special Edition”, “Marie European Party Superstar”, and “Pokémon Crimson/Purple”.

In related news, Blizzard’s highly anticipated game “Diablo 4” seems to be generating less excitement compared to its peak popularity. Live statistics show that the game’s popularity currently stands at only 1.45% of its peak. This revelation has sparked discussions among gaming enthusiasts regarding the reasons behind the decline in interest for “Diablo 4”.

For fans of Nintendo and gaming enthusiasts alike, the release of “Pikmin 4” has certainly made waves in the gaming industry. With its impressive sales and continued dominance, it is clear that Nintendo’s latest offering has captured the hearts of players in Japan. Whether “Pikmin 4” will continue to maintain its winning streak or if other games will rise to the challenge, only time will tell.

