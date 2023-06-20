Pikmin 4 download card pops up in Japan, previews split-screen mode

We’re just a month away from Nintendo’s big summer launch: Pikmin 4. The next adventure is rare, with just a few trailers, but since the third game was released on Wii U, the wait has been so long that we don’t mind waiting any longer. But now, with newly leaked footage of the game surfacing directly from Japan, we’re even more eager to play it.

Among these images of the game’s download card are new, unreleased screenshots showing some biomes (too small to see them) and a diagram that clearly shows two-player local split-screen co-op Like, it’s driving fans crazy online.

Pikmin 4 will be the culmination of Shigeru Miyamoto’s most personal series yet, in which the little astronauts end up stranded on a planet where they must survive and account for themselves as tiny creatures called Pikmin.

Here’s the latest trailer released so far, despite rumors that tomorrowNintendo DirectTomorrow will see more colorful little characters.

