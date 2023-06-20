Home » Pikmin 4 download card pops up in Japan, previews split-screen mode
Technology

Pikmin 4 download card pops up in Japan, previews split-screen mode

by admin
Pikmin 4 download card pops up in Japan, previews split-screen mode

We’re just a month away from Nintendo’s big summer launch: Pikmin 4. The next adventure is rare, with just a few trailers, but since the third game was released on Wii U, the wait has been so long that we don’t mind waiting any longer. But now, with newly leaked footage of the game surfacing directly from Japan, we’re even more eager to play it.

Among these images of the game’s download card are new, unreleased screenshots showing some biomes (too small to see them) and a diagram that clearly shows two-player local split-screen co-op Like, it’s driving fans crazy online.

Pikmin 4 will be the culmination of Shigeru Miyamoto’s most personal series yet, in which the little astronauts end up stranded on a planet where they must survive and account for themselves as tiny creatures called Pikmin.

Here’s the latest trailer released so far, despite rumors that tomorrowNintendo DirectTomorrow will see more colorful little characters.

See also  After the old Ren shut down the 3DS eShop, he launched a system update to block piracy, causing dissatisfaction among players- Qooah

You may also like

Crash Team Rumble could be coming to Nintendo...

Police draw attention to huge problem

Maturity 2023, the perfect lineup for an Italian...

Dyson Gen5detect: New vacuum cleaner in the test

Maturity 2023, the perfect lineup for an Italian...

Heat pumps in the USA: cheap climate protection

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Impressions – Remastered...

Most used languages ​​online: English dominates, and it’s...

realme 11 Pro Series and realme Buds Air...

Overwatch League To Launch New Flashpoint Game Mode...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy