Pikmin 4 Preview: Can Nintendo Continue Its Incredible 2023 Winning Streak?notice

It might be best for this trailer to start with a confession. Pikmin 4 is my first Pikmin game. Before this, my only experience with the series was the occasional video and playing Olimar in Super Smash Bros. However, after playing the first few hours of Pikmin 4, I felt like Danny DeVito at the end of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 13. Sitting in a chair, dumbfounded, because I believe I finally get it.

Pikmin 4 starts with a fairly simple premise. We find ourselves lost on a strange alien planet (which we Homo sapiens are likely to be familiar with), and we’re tasked with picking up the rest of the rescue team’s crew, while collecting any other castaways we find along the way. To help us with this task, we of course have our various Pikmins in rainbow colors with feats assigned to them, but we also have newcomer Oatchi, a friendly two-legged rescue puppy.

Oatchi here is an excellent companion, because not only can he do pretty much everything a Pikmin can, but he doubles as a mount early in the game. It also became especially useful when Oatchi later learned to swim, as he was like a small boat, transporting us and our leafy friends through large puddles to new horizons. His usefulness cannot be overemphasized, and I quickly found myself developing an attachment to this strange alien dog, prioritizing his upgrades and defenses over my own buffs, which may actually be the most Be smart, as Oatchi can quickly be worth ten or more Pikmin.

While Oatchi is useful and a popular member of the gang, he doesn’t take precedence over our Pikmin allies. After all, the game isn’t called Oatchi 4. From the first few hours we were introduced to some Pikmin types, as Pikmin 4 works at a steady but fairly fast pace, making sure you don’t have time to get bored as there is always a new little plant friend coming to you, This means you can explore new parts of an area, grab some previously unreachable treasure, or absolutely whack the local fauna. I think I finally understand the feeling of a Roman emperor, and when I throw dozens of minions at a beast many times their size, I know that most people will meet an unfortunate end.

As I mentioned before, Pikmin 4 relies on a simple premise of the game. You enter an area, then slowly tear it apart with your minions, sending them out to loot treasure, find materials, build roads across the map, and deal with any obstacles you come across. Pikmin 4, at least in the time I’ve spent with it so far, manages to avoid dullness even though the gameplay sounds fairly formulaic on paper. It’s super easy to pick up and hard to put down. The day and night cycle early in the game speaks volumes for this, as you’re always trying to squeeze in as much as you can before the clock runs out and you have to get back to base camp, which means every new expedition brings new challenges , there is always more to explore. Both of the areas I’ve explored so far, Sun-spotted Terrace and Blooming Arcadia, are well built, advocating that you take the time to dig out each part of them with a fine-toothed comb.

In addition to the overworld, there are subterranean sections to dive into, usually where you’ll find drifters as well as plenty of treasure and sap to give your Pikmin a little more speed in their actions. While Pikmin 4 hasn’t presented a proper challenge so far, this is where the game gives you the best obstacles, as you can’t evade enemies by running to another area, and in Pikmin, you can deploy some restrictions , since you’ll be entering underground areas, there are no reliable onions to spawn them. Even though these subterranean sections don’t offer a great challenge, they can still provide a solid break from the sunny overworld if you need it.

Visually, Pikmin 4 may not offer the absolutely breathtaking vistas of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but the sights it does offer are impressive nonetheless. The water looks especially huge, and the cartoon characters, as well as the Pikmin and creatures, have retained their cuteness while featuring a clean visual overhaul. The sound also creates a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere, making you feel as if you are taking a relaxing jaunt through a sprawling garden.

Pikmin 4 is a game I’m trying to put down right now, and if it maintains the quality from the first few hours, it could be another Nintendo hit in 2023 as the company continues its incredibly fun and A hit streak of fascinating games that somehow manage to look great and run well on consoles that are getting closer to retirement. If you haven’t stepped into the beloved franchise yet, now might be the time, and you can give it a free demo via the Nintendo eShop.