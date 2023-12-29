PimentoFormate XR Media with AR narratives for sustainability

Greentech LIVE Conference Elle-Langer Pimento Format XR Media

Audiovisual media and new technologies offer opportunities to create awareness for environmental protection. Pimento Formate uses AR Stories for sustainable development.

AR formats for spatial storytelling

With your cell phone into a 360° immersive digital world. This is made possible by augmented reality, or AR for short. The new medium offers the opportunity to open up a real media space. In a real environment, every conceivable object can be augmented – expanded with digital content. These can be objects, animations and 3D films.

Digital 360° rooms can only be accessed using a cell phone without additional glasses.

At the same time, the whole thing opens up an opportunity to use AR as a tool to draw attention to important sustainability issues. And that’s exactly what PimentoFormate XR Media wants to do.

“We use this power for education for sustainable development, namely for spatial storytelling,” says Elle Langer.

PimentoFormate offers free AR narratives for young people

In 2021, Langer and the PimentoFormate team founded their own brand for this purpose: “FutureLeaf.space.” There they offer AR narratives produced for the web for young people – free of charge.

They are broadly positioned with a mixed content strategy and 16 published AR stories. The stories include horror stories, fantasy and crime novels. The experiences can be filmed and shared on social media.

Creating an emotional approach and intrinsic motivation

“Why AR?” Langer throws into the room. “AR makes you curious, you discover something in the real environment. This enables us to create an emotional approach to a topic. He is intrinsically motivated to try out the topic and this gives it a positive connotation.”

According to Langer, the stories have an impact.

“We’ve been measuring our data for two years and are seeing four times longer time spent on videos because people want to relive the stories. We have many returnees because each place has a different influence on the experience of history.”

PimentoFormate relies on awareness first, impact second

By reaching people, the point of awareness is in the foreground, impact comes second.

“We haven’t really been able to measure whether it has triggered action yet. First, we measure media usage itself. But a research project is pending; it’s important to understand what impact it has.”

Social media with a central role in the target group

Since her target group primarily includes younger people, Langer also sees a central role for social media.

“We have to get into the everyday lives of our target and user group,” she says. “Unfortunately it doesn’t work without social media.”

In the future, they want to become better known as a brand so that they can be found independently of TikTok, Instagram and the like.

Green production of data-intensive media

Sustainability is the focus everywhere at PimentoFormate. You have to get into people’s heads in order to draw attention to the topics in an immersive way.

Of course, AR as a new medium still involves a lot of data usage and therefore a lot of energy and performance expenditure. For this reason, PimentoFormate tries to make all production as sustainable as possible, from green power supply, sustainable assets to climate-neutral servers.

The research project will show how much action the stories can trigger. First of all, it is a good first step to introduce the younger generation to the climate crisis in a playful way.