The Mobile World Congress (MWC) officially debuted in Barcelona, ​​Spain today (27th). Google announced its Android operating system (recommended to be at least version 6 or higher) at the exhibition, covering Android phones and tablets. Ushered in a wave of optimized and upgraded new features and highlights, bringing a more convenient mobile operating experience to Android users.

Google’s official video introduces the four new functions of the Android mobile app that will be released in the near future in 2023. The main focus includes: Android Chrome browser page zoom ratio enhancement, Google Meet video conferencing support for background noise reduction, and Google Drive supports handwritten doodle annotations on PDF files, emoji mashups using the Gboard keyboard, and more.

Please read on…

The left side of the picture shows that the new version of the Chrome browser supports pinch zooming to 300%. The “Magic Eraser” that removes debris from photos has been released a few days ago. The picture on the right shows the built-in “Emoji Kitchen” function of the Gboard Keyboard App to mix and match 2 kinds of emoji. The new version allows users to mix and match more “personalized” style mix and match patterns at will. (Picture taken from Android official website)

The four new functions mentioned above can be applied to all Android mobile phone and tablet users. Update versions will be released in succession in the near future. At that time, users only need to update these four applications to use them on their mobile phones or tablets. New functions bring a more convenient control experience. (Updated versions of some functions are currently being pushed to users)

Four new functions of the Android mobile app, the key points are listed as follows:

1. Android version of Chrome browser zoom is more useful

Previous versions of Chrome for Android supported the “pinch-to-zoom” gesture, which zoomed in and out of an entire webpage. The new version is that when using a mobile phone or tablet, you can also use “two-finger zoom” on documents, photos, and videos to zoom in on the page. Scalable up to 300% scale. In addition, in the settings menu of the mobile version of the Chrome browser, you can select the default zoom level when performing two-finger gestures, and there is no need to adjust it later.

2. Google Meet background noise reduction

The Google Meet video conferencing application itself has a built-in noise reduction function for filtering background clutter, such as in environments such as crowded cafes or airports, but only some models have previously supported this feature. The new update version allows more models of Android-branded mobile phones and tablet computers to support this feature.

3. Google Drive cloud hard drive PDF files support handwriting

The newly upgraded version of Google Drive allows Android phones to support handwriting on PDF files or scribbling and annotation functions with a stylus when the Google Drive application is opened. And you can use your finger to mark the important content on the PDF file.

4. Gboard smart keyboard Emoji Kitchen mixes and matches new emoticons

The Gboard smart keyboard has previously provided the “Emoji Kitchen” mash-up combination function. When sending messages on social messaging software, enter two different specific emoji options, and it will automatically mix and match into a new pattern.

For example, if you select the emoji of “cactus” and “monkey face”, it will be automatically synthesized into an anthropomorphic emoji of “cactus with monkey face”. However, the mix and match function of the previous version is limited to certain patterns, and not all patterns can be combined and mixed.

The new version allows Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen function to combine two different Emoji patterns more arbitrarily, bringing users a more personalized messaging experience and fresh fun of mixing and matching emoticons.

you may also want to see

The first version of the Android 14 test exploded?It is rumored that the new flagship of Google Pixel 8 has exclusive anti-hacking functions

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities