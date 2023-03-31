Home Technology Pingwan QLED Smart TV, buy Skyworth SUE8100, get $300 Netflix prepaid card
Currently, mid-to-high-end TV products will adopt OLED, QLED or Mini LED technologies. Among them, QLED can achieve a black performance closer to pure black, provide higher brightness and screen contrast, and respond faster to light and dark performance. Recently, the domestic TV brand Skyworth launched the new SUE8100 Google TV QLED, which combines QLED, Google TV smart system and eye protection technology in one. Pay attention!

Skyworth SUE8100 adopts the latest Eco-QLED technology and preset 7 image quality adjustment modes, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby ATMOS and two-way Bluetooth 5.1 connection. In addition, in order to meet the needs of home customers, SUE8100 has added flicker-free technology, and there are 3 Health Platform functions including night mode, eye protection mode and automatic volume control. At the same time, the material of the TV remote control is also made of nano-silver inorganic antibacterial agent, which can achieve the effect of antibacterial.

Skyworth SUE8100 is available in three sizes of 50”, 55” and 65”, and the suggested retail price starts from $4,690. At this price, you can buy a mid-to-high-end smart TV with QLED technology, which is quite a value.

Want to add up? Just remember that from April 1st to April 30th, anyone who purchases a 50-inch Skyworth SUE8100 Google TV QLED will receive an additional 3-year free on-site inspection service in addition to the fixed 3-year free maintenance. The first 100 customers will get a $300 Netflix gift card. Quantities are limited and while supplies last. If you purchase the SUC7500 Android TV series, you will also receive an air purifier.

