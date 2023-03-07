Home Technology Pioneer DJ presents OPUS-QUAD: a professional DJ system…
Pioneer DJ presents OPUS-QUAD: a professional DJ system…

by admin
Pioneer DJ presents OPUS-QUAD: a professional DJ system…

Pioneer DJ launched today WORK-WHAT, a new professional DJ system distributed by AlphaTheta Corporation. With its independent 4-deck system and support for multiple sound sources, the OPUS-QUAD it perfectly combines advanced features with a nice look and design. In short, a set capable of creating a limitless DJ experience, as only the Pioneer brand has accustomed us throughout its history.

Focusing on the look itself, the system is characterized by a tapered shape, with an inclined upper surface and rounded front corners. In addition to offering a sophisticated look, this shape ensures comfortable operation for the operator. Plus, with a matte black finish and earth tone inserts on the front and sides, the unit enhances the aesthetics of any room.

OPUS-QUAD: the technical characteristics of the new Pioneer DJ system

For the first time ever in an all-in-one DJ system from Pioneer DJ, OPUS-QUAD enables the independent playback on 4 decks. A feature that guarantees maximum versatility of performance. Flexibility is guaranteed by support for different mediato adapt to any scenario and play comfortably in any context.

The broad display touch it’s perfect for selecting tracks, even if they’re hidden away in the world‘s largest music library. Also noteworthy is the new rotary selector, which allows you to select the most suitable pieces for the occasion. The layout of the deck sections is designed to make performance comfortable and easy, and each section is equipped with a display. In this way it will be possible to keep an eye on all the information of the individual tracks.

Finally, with zone outputs, DJs will have the ability to send sounds separate from the main audio. In this way it will be possible to reproduce different musical genres in different rooms of a room, with a single unit.

OPUS-QUAD is available for purchase on the Pioneer DJ official website.

