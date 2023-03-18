There is no shortage of optimistic predictions about how artificial intelligence (AI) will change the future. Samuel Hammond from the US think tank Niskanen Center has written a series of crisp pieces about AI in his newsletter that provide interesting food for thought. I don’t share his credulity that there could be general artificial intelligence – thinking like a human or better – by 2038 (I doubt it ever will). But other thoughts I find inspiring.

Hammond argues that radical technologies should not only be viewed in isolation and forecasts for individual products, but that their indirect effects on all areas of society, including surprising ones, be considered – just as the car turned society upside down. What I particularly enjoyed reading, however, was this passage, peppered with links, which describes how in ten years’ time ordinary people will have more technological possibilities than a CIA agent today:

You’ll be able to listen in on a conversation in an apartment across the street using the sound vibrations off a chip bag. You’ll be able to replace your face and voice with those of someone else in real time, allowing anyone to socially engineer their way into anything. Bots will slide into your DMs and have long, engaging conversations with you until it senses the best moment to send its phishing link. Games like chess and poker will have to be played naked and in the presence of (currently illegal) RF signal blockers to guarantee no one’s cheating. Relationships will fall apart when the AI lets you know, via microexpressions, that he didn’t really mean it when he said he loved you. Copyright will be as obsolete as sodomy law, as thousands of new Taylor Swift albums come into being with a single click. Public comments on new regulations will overflow with millions of cogent and entirely unique submissions that the regulator must, by law, individually read and respond to. Death-by-kamikaze drone will surpass mass shootings as the best way to enact a lurid revenge. The courts, meanwhile, will be flooded with lawsuits because who needs to pay attorney fees when your phone can file an airtight motion for you?

Frightening, and in such a whirlpool of ideas, which are all derived from current research, you have to think about how politics should deal with the new super technology. Unfortunately, Hammond remains vague here, but he does state: AI should take on a meaning that could change the character of our political systems – even for the worse.