piqd | AI actors from the afterlife

About a year ago, in the piq “Conversations with mimetic AI models of the deceased”, I presented a number of technologies and initial services from start-ups that, in combination, already enable conversations with mimetic AI models of the deceased.

But the resurrection of the dead thanks to AI technologies does not stop at chatbots: SJ Velasquez writes on BBC Future in a long article about the prospect of zombification of long-dead movie stars that is as fascinating as it is irritating and interesting details such as the exploitation rights of deceased actors to their own Image in future film productions. The AI ​​revolution is also one of the reasons behind the ongoing strike by actors and screenwriters in Hollywood.

The article examines the legal side of the dilemma in great detail: In the USA, the deceased have certain rights to their image, managed by their descendants, but even if there are local legal restrictions, for example in New York, on the use of the deceased’s appearance, their enforcement is not guaranteed. For private use, for example, anyone can upload a few pictures of Marylin Monroe to an AI software of their choice and use them to create all imaginable videos and pictures, soon in professional quality, and as long as you don’t publish them, prosecution is yours a ban rather hopeless.

I am surprised that the article does not mention what I consider to be the most pressing problem and only touches on it in passing in the context of the labor market:

[Travis] Cloyd [, CEO von WXR, einer Agentur, die die Rechte für digitale Klone etwa von James Dean, Malcolm X, Betty Page oder Rosa Parks verwaltet,] recognizes the potential for declining demand for actors, but offers a “glass half-full” perspective on the use of deceased actors. “Ultimately, this creates a lot of jobs,” he says, referring to the other technical and film industry jobs that this technology could generate.

The “declining need for actors” is newspeak for a shrinking culture in regress, it’s about nothing less than a declining need for art, and we as a society have to ask ourselves whether we want to live in a world in which it’s always the same hundred actors can be seen forever in the same films. Of course, the same applies equally to literature and music and all cultural expressions, with the possible exception of expressive dance – if you don’t want to count this compilation of funny robot fails among them.

A superficially functioning way out could of course be the counter-movements already emerging: A digital-synthetic culture at a standstill creates a counter-movement in the form of limited, uncopyable, unique and handmade art and culture. The film Memoria with Tilda Swinton points to a possible future: the experimental arthouse film was never supposed to be shown on streaming services or published as a home release, which obviously only worked so moderately.

Nothing against Tilda Swinton, but even if such elitist cultural products are a way to distance yourself from the digital-synthetic AI future, they also show a future in which challenging art is reserved for an elitist circle and in which the masses also approve , synthetically generated AI Marvel movies: “Avengers v6.22beta streaming on your Apple Vision now, customized to your identitarian liking by reading your brainwaves in realtime. Enjoy.”

Meanwhile, rich elites treat themselves to hand-made new-school theater by real and hand-picked actors who, of course, harshly criticize precisely this social situation, so that one can fall asleep at night with a clear conscience.

Good night cinema.

