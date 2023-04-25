piqd | AI-Drake and copyright

BuzzfeedNews has a brief, good look at a wave of AI-generated music deepfakes that, on the surface, appear like another entertaining internet hoax, but actually point to a fundamental copyright dilemma in the age of generative AI that the courts are already facing and presumably still busy for a long time.

A few days ago, TikTok user ghostwriter877 went viral with an AI-generated hip-hop track that used the synthetic voices of artists Drake and The Weeknd to produce a song that never existed. The song is not particularly spectacular and who actually good If you want to hear AI music, you should rather reach for the AIsis Lost Tapes, which appeared at the same time: A band that replaced their singer with a AI voice deepfake by Liam Gallagher, the singer of the band Oasis.

In the meantime, the AI-generated song by AI-Drake has been deleted from all platforms — of course: you can still find it on Youtube — and the music industry is in a fuss now, at the latest, like it hasn’t been since the good old Napster days . Understandable, because AI-generated music should cause some headaches for the labels and the lawyers, because since this song by AI-Drake and AI-Weeknd never existed, nobody has a copyright to it either, which makes the deletion of the song from the platforms somewhat makes it seem incomprehensible. But the dilemma is much more fundamental.

Generative AI systems are databases capable of interpolation: An AI learns various characteristics of its training data and saves them as so-called weights, which can be controlled as parameters — in the case of ChatGPT around 175 billion — and every synthetic image, every AI music and every generative text is the result of a multidimensional interpolation of this latent space, in which I for example use the parameters “cat”, “cheeseburger”, “meme”, “Van Gogh” and “painting” create a five-dimensional space full of possible image syntheses, from which images are generated randomly or algorithmically.

It is precisely this ability to interpolate between data points that poses unprecedented problems for copyright law and society as a whole. Unions, for example, advise dubbing artists and voice actors not to sign contracts that contain new clauses in which film studios demand rights to the voices for later synthesis. But it should It’s only a matter of time before film producers can create every imaginable voice in every imaginable tonality, purely by interpolating between ground truths in the dataset: The voice of the new character in the Pixar film should sound like Darth Vader, but with the voice coloring of Papa Smurf and the rhythm of Willi Wonka? Interpolation in the latent space makes it possible.

This randomness and the interpolative character of generative AI contradicts the fundamental principles of international copyright law, which require individual, identifiable works by natural persons in order to take action — the atomization of human culture and its dissolution in a navigable latent space was not intended in this way.

The next few years will be extremely exciting given the decades-old conflicts between copy rights and the digital world, and there is a very good chance that generative AI will finally enforce the sweeping and fundamental copyright reforms that net activists have been calling for for over twenty years.