At the latest with ChatGPT, “artificial intelligence” and large language models have arrived in the mainstream. In the past few days, Microsoft and Google have started what the New York Times calls an “AI arms race”, in which practically all of the company’s core products are being enriched with AI features, from Office to Search. Of course, Google’s AI chatbot “Bard” hallucinated in an advertising campaign for this integration, which promptly (sic!) caused the share price to collapse.

The well-known science fiction author Ted Chiang, who provided the template for Denis Villeneuve’s excellent film “Arrival” with “The Story of your life”, compares the latent space of these AI systems with lossy data compression in the New Yorker-Magazine, which is similar as with a JPG, exhibit artefacts and only provide an approximate approximation. He’s not alone in this comparison: Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability.ai (Stable Diffusion), spoke after launching the pioneering open source model, that his team had “condensed 100,000 gigabytes of knowledge into 2 gigabytes” (a fact that will probably soon occupy the courts).

This reading is similar Alison Gropnik’s interpretation of these new Generative AI models as library-like cultural technologies that provide access to and multiply knowledge. This comparison is also obvious, and I would call the latent spaces calculated by algorithms stochastic libraries, like a library in which you describe to a robot librarian which book you want and he then writes it approximately finds the right one: “AI is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get – but you always get chocolate.”

These stochastic libraries are interpolation-capable databases of your training data: An AI learns various characteristics of its input through pattern recognition and saves these as so-called weights, which can be controlled as parameters via prompt engineering. An AI that was trained on images of cats and houses can now generate an interpolation that shows a cat in a house using the “cat-like” and “house-like” parameters. Storing the “felineness” as weights in a database corresponds to data compression, and the interpolation between these compressed data points produces the well-known hallucinations, which are undesirable in office products or a search engine and potentially dangerous in other sectors, which, however, just out these reasons in image synthesis or creative writing for at least entertaining entertainment, but often also lead to surprising and unseen aesthetics, which is why AI as the “art of the archive” is probably one of the most exciting creative scenes of our time.

Based on his comparison of AI systems, data compression, “hallucinations” and JPG artifacts, Ted Chiang finally evaluates in his article what use such a stochastic library of fully compressed speech/image relations could really have in creative applications, and his Answer is: none.

I would partially disagree and say that these stochastic libraries are a valid tool for artists and writers who already know their craft and can consciously use the stochastic, “hallucinating” nature of these systems as an aesthetic element in their work. However, I would also say that this more interesting AI art always has an experimental character and the interpolative stochastics of AI systems in business applications will provide enough joke material with parrots and drunken Clippys for a long time to come.