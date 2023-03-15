The same lawyers who recently sued Github Copilot have now filed a lawsuit on behalf of three artists against Stability (Stable Diffusion), Midjourney and DeviantArt for their use of Stable Diffusion, a “21st century collage tool”.

AI copyright expert Alex J. Champandard has two good Threads to the trial, and while also writing that the lawyers sloppily constructed their case, Champandard says that Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and DeviantArt are in a bad position.

The classic reaction to the lawsuit in the SD Reddit sub was mainly jokes about the presentation of image synthesis as a “collage tool”. Which doesn’t matter very much in this case. This is because a recent paper proved that image synthesizers can verbatim reproduce training data. All stable diffusion checkpoint files “know” what Batman looks like because Stability and LAION have used hundreds of Batman images without paying Warner a dime, and sometimes they output that data unmodified. That’s all the lawyers and their plaintiffs need.

I think the case has a good chance of ending up in court and being decided for the prosecutors, because even if the court follows the more complex description of image synthesis as “a tool for denoising an image based on parameters of its latent space”, these were Parameters are still set by a for-profit company that used the works of thousands of artists without compensation to develop their image engine. I’m not at all convinced that a fair use defense will work here.

The question then boils down to copyright for style and it is by no means safe to say that copyright does not (yet) protect artistic styles, because one can always introduce a new law that does. The question is whether such a law would be fair and just. And maybe, in a world where I can take a quick snapshot of a drawing and generate entire worlds in that style, it is. (Style isn’t Image Synthesis’ only copyright issue, it’s trademarks too. Imagine a pen , who “knows” what Batman looks like and can paint him, but was not developed under license from DC Comics. From my basic understanding of copyright law, this would be a crystal clear violation.)

I am very sure that when the advent of AI image synthesis leads to new copyright laws related to style, these will be limited to automation systems and AI, and you will still be free to copy Picasso’s cubism by hand or in Photoshop. You are also free to train an algorithm that “learns” styles and mimics them, but you may not publish that algorithm or the weights of the model.

Just as most fan art is now legally illegal and only tolerated by IP owners, AI algorithms are currently at best tolerated by rights holders. As a human you will always be free to draw Batman and also scan a billion Batman comics and train every imaginable algorithm with those scans and create the most sophisticated “intelligent” Batman drawing engine ever – but once you read the outputs or the If you publish an algorithm, you can be held accountable, just as you can be held accountable for printing t-shirts of Batman drawings from your private blackbook.

Artstation and Deviantart will now make some TOS adjustments, and art/illu/photo platforms will likely soon develop compensation models to, like Shutterstock, pay their user base to license their images for training datasets, also to build their own image generators.

Projects like Have I been trained by Mat Dryhurst and Holly Herndon become opt-in mechanisms for image platforms. Stability and LAION have already agreed to respect these mechanisms. With these new consent mechanisms and a wealth of HD/High Quality image data, these platforms can train legal CKPT files for creative applications like Photoshop, and the artists involved in the training data will make some money from it. And make no mistake: the illegal, black-market checkpoint files soon to be available for download on The Pirate Bay will be better at producing stylistic imitations based on tons of crowdsourced image databases created by “illegal” scanned artwork, comics and illustrations. We could witness a competition between illegal and legal datasets for the best quality output. The only thing I’m really sure of is that this technology isn’t going away.

Another common argument heard from users of image generators is that these algorithms are like humans learn and that illegalizing the process of seeing an image and extracting the “rules of style” could make all human art, and indeed all human culture, liable. A short-sighted mindset: No human has ever placed an algorithm, company, or machine between perception and cognition and the artwork. People see something, extract the rules of style, apply those rules in your head, turn them into motor functions, and draw lines on paper to create an image.

With AI, you want a Picasso-style picture of your mother. The machine has a database full of parameters, including the parameters “Mom-Like” and “Picasso-Like”. The machine combines these parameters, smoothing a noisy canvas into what its statistical model says your mother would look like if painted by Picasso.

In this image synthesis there is no symbolic thinking, the human ability to take any input, turn it into symbols and play with them in more or less sophisticated ways. If you’ve ever solved a math problem in your head, you’ve used symbolic thinking. Image synthesis does none of that. It takes an input, maps it to its statistical model and adds a stochastic element with its denoising function. In human terms, these models haven’t learned anything at all, just like a phone book hasn’t learned anything about the people whose names appear on its pages. Because of this, no “stochastic parrot” is creative in the psychological sense.

Another ethical dimension that is not much debated I see in the context of a recent article in which researchers presented an ethics for “mimetic models” of “AI that acts like you”. Artists and illustrators certainly bring large amounts of their own personality to their work, and their style also represents a good part of who they are as a person. I don’t think unlicensed art datasets constitute a data breach as we define it today, but any good lawyer could make another argument out of it.

None of this, of course, says that you can’t create art with these statistical models. Of course, you can create art with this tool. You can create art with anything, even a banana and duct tape or old stinky grease and a chair. But that is not relevant to this process.

All that matters here is whether the companies involved used unlicensed artwork in the creation of a commercial tool, and whether the fair use defense applies to a machine capable of mimicking an artistic style.

Do they and we’ll see.