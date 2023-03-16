Home Technology piqd | Basically dangerous facial recognition
Technology

piqd | Basically dangerous facial recognition

by admin

In Europe, the EU Council of Ministers decided at the beginning of December to expand the possible uses of cameras with automatic face recognition.

A short comment by Michael Spehr in the FAZ, which shows how much more and more powerful biometric facial recognition threatens fundamental freedom rights. On the one hand, there are Chinese cameras that recognize, for example, which ethnic group someone belongs to, whether they are bored or collect signatures in public spaces. On the other hand, a lawyer who wants to take her daughter to a musical in New York is identified in the crowd using similar technology and referred to Radio City Music Hall because her law firm is suing the owner.

worth reading.

See also  From the "influencer" to the creator economy

You may also like

ROG Hyperion GR701 God of Creation comes, X-shaped...

Wind energy expansion should promote CO2-neutral production

Microsoft signed a ten-year agreement with cloud game...

Science and research need more freedom again

Synology Launches DiskStation DS423+, a Small Body Storage...

Ready to use Bing + ChatGPT-4 without waiting...

The best DAB+ radios under 150.00 euros

Endless drought: there is a third of the...

SoundID AI auto-tunes Corsair HS65 & new lightweight...

Solar energy in winter, experiences of a solar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy