In Europe, the EU Council of Ministers decided at the beginning of December to expand the possible uses of cameras with automatic face recognition.

A short comment by Michael Spehr in the FAZ, which shows how much more and more powerful biometric facial recognition threatens fundamental freedom rights. On the one hand, there are Chinese cameras that recognize, for example, which ethnic group someone belongs to, whether they are bored or collect signatures in public spaces. On the other hand, a lawyer who wants to take her daughter to a musical in New York is identified in the crowd using similar technology and referred to Radio City Music Hall because her law firm is suing the owner.

