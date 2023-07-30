piqd | Can surveillance cameras detect violence?

From a purely biometric point of view, anyone who still deals with facial recognition is old school. Police officers have long dreamed of and developers of surveillance systems are building technology that classifies behavior. The systems should, for example, recognize people walking, and – even more advanced – recognize scenes that beat or kick others. Such software is designed to assess behavior recorded by a surveillance camera and alert security forces when the system triggers a violence alarm. Such a system is in operation in Mannheim city center, and this meritorious research by Josephine Lulamae for the NGO Algorithm Watch shows where its weaknesses lie. She researched on site in Mannheim how the system works and what the people who move in front of the cameras every day say about it (shopkeepers welcome the technology, some residents see more annoying and harassing police operations coming).

For a long time, cameras and their software have long been intended to recognize suitcases that appear to be abandoned at train stations – possible bombs – for a long time. US cities are experimenting with sound detection that kicks in when gunshots are fired. The visual detection of acts of violence is even more difficult than object detection. A participating Fraunhofer researcher describes the complexity:

“try to train algorithms to spot “hitting, strangling, and kicking.” Initially, Müller says, officers would switch the “AI surveillance” feature off, because so many movements were flagged. Now, the algorithms are flagging hugs as “strangling”. He adds that this is not necessarily a problem, because a hug can be non-consensual: “Imagine a stranger hugs you from behind,” he says. “Here, we need the police as the decision-maker to take a look”

Accordingly, there is still a problem with the recognition technology, and there are simply too few acts of violence in the locations filmed. The police officers have to produce data themselves – by staging fights with each other in public places.