Scientists from the Graphika laboratory, which specializes in researching disinformation technology, have identified two synthetic videos on Chinese social media channels that were apparently intended to serve as propaganda for the Communist Party of Xi Jinping. About a year ago was a Deepfake video of an alleged surrender of Ukraine surfaced, the first case of state-sponsored AI manipulation to my knowledge.

The deepfake videos in this case were “serial productions off the shelf”: The London start-up Synthesia offers over 85 synthetic characters, from the old white businessman to the hijab-wearing Muslim woman, who are mainly used to produce cheap videos for human resources training or used for advertising.

While the state-sponsored use of deepfake technology to spread propaganda is certainly a concern, I am undecided about its actual impact. Just weeks ago, a new study concluded that attempts by “Putin’s Troll Army” (Russia’s “Internet Research Agency”) to influence the 2016 US election appeared to have been ineffective, and it’s not the one first of its kind.

The increase in potential production volume for disinformation through fake news and deepfakes generated with AI systems does not seem to automatically lead to an actual noticeable impact.

On the other hand, the psychological effects of a media reality constantly perceived as “possibly not real” may be more subtle and long-term than explored in these studies: Peter Pomerantsev writes in his book published in 2014 “Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible” about the social effects of a media landscape that can no longer be distinguished from propaganda and political interests in Putin’s Russia. He describes a society that no longer trusts media content at all and not only has a deeply cynical attitude developed towards the media.

In my opinion, this does not require state-sponsored deepfake propaganda: a few weeks ago, an illustrator was blocked from an art platform because his style was too similar to that of generative AI.

It is these subtle effects on human confidence in perception, which tends to overreact and false positive in a defensive response to fake content, that concerns me far more than the apparently negligible direct impact of disinformation.