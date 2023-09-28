piqd | Facial Recognition – Anyone can be identified

I have long been troubled by the idea that freely available, “democratized” facial recognition technology will impact privacy in ways previously unimaginable. And at least as strong as their use by security authorities in public spaces. However, I was mostly reassured that I only came across a few practical examples of particularly malicious use of such technology. However, this article from the new tech-journalistic portal 404 shows that my fears are gradually coming true (more on the US Project 404 here).

Joseph Cox describes how facial recognition, social media and doxing come together in an irritating combination: He found a Tiktok account – obviously a Taylor Swift fan – that, when called out from its community, identified randomly selected people only based on short appearances in videos:

screenshotting the video of the target, cropping images of the face, running those photos through facial recognition software, and then revealing the person’s full name, social media profile, and sometimes employer to millions of people who have liked the videos

To do this, the operator of the unmasking account uses freely available websites such as Pimeyes and FaceID. Those affected usually don’t know that they are part of this experiment – until their social media accounts are flooded with mentions and DMs. Author Cox summarizes:

The TikTok account, conversations with victims, and TikTok’s own lack of action on the account show that access to facial recognition technology, combined with a cultural belief that anything public is fair game to exploit for clout, now means that all it takes is one random person on the internet to target you and lead a crowd in your direction.

After reading it, the idea of ​​putting images of yourself online seems even stupider than it already is. Maybe the post-privacy world that pirates and co. once talked about will become reality after all. Strict EU laws that particularly protect biometric data can hopefully curb the madness somewhat.