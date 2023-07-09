piqd | How MrBeast Rules Youtube

Youtube has not only created several generations of new stars, but also a new culture. In this text you can learn a lot about them and the business behind them. The esteemed Max Read explains it in the New York Times using what is now the biggest Youtuber of all: Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast. Donaldson understood the views business like no other and created a unique system: He uses advertising and sponsorship money for philanthropic campaigns – giving 10,000 dollars to the homeless, paying for 1,000 eye surgeries for the blind, et cetera. He films the actions and thus again generates astronomical viewer numbers, which in turn can be monetized:

Donaldson is explicit that profit is not the goal; expansion is. The effect is a kind of unstoppable flywheel of charity, spectacle and growth — a combination lottery, raffle, game show and telethon, administered by the Willy Wonka of Greenville, N.C. But it can be hard to tell where the momentum comes from and what it’s serving: Is it growth and spectacle for the sake of charity, or charity for the sake of growth and spectacle?

He uses the attention of young viewers as a lever, they are literally the currency he uses to help those in need, a media scientist explains in the text:

what makes Donaldson remarkable is that he essentially asks his audience to see themselves as a commodity, and to therefore see their views and likes and shares as a force for good: “MrBeast is actually telling people that they’re entering a marketplace, by saying, ‘If you watch this, this is worth so much money, I can raise this much money and I can spend it on good causes.’”

The question of whether philanthropy should be used in this way for a spectacle with which Donaldson becomes rich divides observers. But author Read argues: This form of help for those in need is better than not helping.

He’s also surprised that MrBeast doesn’t rely on shock and provocation like so many other Youtubers, including previous platform king PewdiPie. The ultimate weapon in the fight for the attention of millions upon millions of young people is obvious: do good, talk about it and film it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

