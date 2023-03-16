Tariq Krim, the French entrepreneur and tech activist, spoke at the DLD conference in Munich today. The talk contains some smart thoughts. For one thing, it’s a compact, understandable summary of the “splinternet” problem, according to which the Internet itself is becoming a battle zone between states and is thus becoming ever more fragmented (and via the iI wrote myself a few years ago):

Russia, Iran and China are trying to decouple themselves from the rest of the internet. Other countries, meanwhile, are also cutting digital ties to states with governments they don’t like. For example, by India throwing all relevant Chinese apps from the app stores in its country or by Google banning the Taliban from its Afghan government accounts.

According to Krim, the weaponized Internet is not only tearing apart the connections between countries. It also practically breaks individual countries in half apart: for example in Brexit-England, or also in Brazil, as just seen with the storming of the Brazilian parliament.

I find Krim’s thoughts – and drawings – on the spread of the Internet into our lives even more enlightening: First we had computers, and outside of them the traditional physical “stuff”: CDs, DVDs, books, etc. Our lives, according to him, first migrated after that into a kind of offline Internet – when the iMac came onto the market: Music and pictures were now with our documents on our computer. Personal, commercial and public spheres remained separate. With the iPhone, the Internet then spread into parts of our private lives, sucking it away from us, so to speak: photos and videos were now online. In addition to the private sphere, the Internet has also invaded the public: debates are now about algorithms and platforms. The commercial sphere, meanwhile, expanded into the private and personal – via the advertising networks that have permeated everything ever since.

The performance is worth seeing especially for this passage, I had an aha experience.