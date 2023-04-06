A very nice essay that describes the mechanisms of the digital public sphere and its apparent tendency to end up helping reactionary and right-wing extremists. Political scientist William Davies is more interested in the interplay of technology and psychology than in genuinely political issues. For example, he asks himself a question that has been bothering me lately: Sure, people have always talked to each other and read one, maybe even several newspapers a day for more than a century (there were also additional evening editions, if anyone remembers ). But: What does it mean that today we live non-stop in a media and information system thanks to smartphones?

each of us (celebrities included) becomes a junction box in a vast, complex network, receiving, processing and emitting information in a semi-automatic fashion, and in real time. Information and emotions bounce between these junctions, mutating as they travel, as instantiated in the memes and jokes that spread virally via social media platforms. In this model, each individual reaction is one more item of information thrown back into the network, in search of counter-reactions

So the difference to the analogue – and to the stationary digital – age is not the network itself – haven’t societies, jobs, families, public spheres always been networks? It is that the network fires continuously and forces everyone involved to react or at least seduces them.

I find Davies’ description of the strange feeling after deleting his Twitter account very entertaining:

How was I supposed to react to the news now? And if I had no way of reacting to the news, what did I want from the news? Am I even interested in the news, if I have no opportunity to react to it? Being in the digital public sphere without any means to react is a bit like being trapped in a shopping mall without any money.

I have seldom read a more apt description of the digital public and the drivenness of its inhabitants.

Lots of clever thoughts in one text for the Easter weekend.

