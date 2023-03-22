The Milanese house profoundly updates the tubeless P ZERO Race TLR equipping it with “Speedcore” technology with aramid fibers for a declared gain of 24% in terms of smoothness, as well as a significant improvement in puncture resistance. Press release.

Pirelli presents the new P Zero Race TLR, the fastest tubeless in the road bicycle range

New SPEEDCORE technology, which makes the tire 24% faster than the previous version and reduces the risk of punctures. Produced in the renovated Milan-Bollate factory.

Pirelli launch the new P ZERO Race TLR, the tubeless version of the homonymous clincher dedicated to road bicycles. This product has been redesigned with new technologies and is manufactured in the modernized and innovative Pirelli factory in Milan-Bollate.

Pirelli’s tubeless ready is the fastest in the entire road range: a feature requested not only by amateurs, but also by the World Tour teams with which Pirelli collaborates: Trek-Segafredo and AG2R Citroën; to which Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team has recently been added.

The result of a complex project which involved various Pirelli R&D departments, as well as the teams that have already tested it in the field, P ZERO Race TLR is equipped with an innovative technology, SPEEDCORE.

SPEEDCORE: REINFORCED HOUSING

The structure of the P ZERO Race TLR features a tread made with the tested SmartEVO compound, a latest generation polymer compound created to offer grip and low rolling resistance. The tire changes internally, compared to the previous version, where the new SPEEDCORE technology has been used, which favors low rolling resistance and high puncture protection, reinforcing the casing – without stiffening it – through the use of aramid fibers . Aramid, in fact, has chemical-physical characteristics which allow a high resistance to traction, cutting and heat, thus favoring the mechanical properties of the tire itself.

FAST TIRE WITH HIGH STRENGTH AND LOW RIGIDITY

This new technology was developed thanks to Pirelli’s experience in the field of compounds for racing tires and has made it possible to reduce rolling resistance, improving the smoothness of this tire by 24% compared to the previous version of P ZERO Race TLR ( Pirelli internal tests carried out with tires in size 28-622). The aramid fibers, in fact, bind in a uniform manner with the other chemical elements of the rubber, arranging themselves homogeneously in the structure, thus favoring the high mechanical properties required for low rolling resistance, high resistance to punctures and low stiffness. Therefore, thanks to SPEEDCORE, the structure of the new P ZERO Race TLR is much more flexible and thinner than a layer of traditional butyl rubber, with improved mechanical resistance characteristics compared to the previous version of the product and able to offer a level of puncture protection better than that of a classic bead-to-bead textile overlay.

Compared to the previous version on the market, the weight and the excellent grip and reliability characteristics on dry and wet remain unchanged, confirming the product as a reliable and high-performance all-rounder, a reference in its category.

P ZERO Race TLR is already available in sizes 26-622, 28-622, 30-622 (all also in the Classic version) as well as size 32-622 with black sides. Sizes 35-622 and 40-622 are expected to arrive on the market during the year.

– Website Pirelli Veloworld