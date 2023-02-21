PIT26 Motorsports, a luxury car factory founded by Samuel Shaaya, recently officially launched a new extended Pick-up modified model with the theme of Mercedes-AMG G63. The rear seats of the whole car are cut as the boundary line, and the length of the frame is increased by 20 inches to provide space for the cargo bed. Then all OEM parts are used to assemble the body, making the whole as the original configuration.

Along with the elongated bodywork, a number of mechanical upgrades can be seen, including an off-center propshaft for improved ground clearance, a suspension with new upper and lower control arms and 2.65-inch Bilstein shocks, and a stiffened rear axle . The power part maintains the original factory settings. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine can provide 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 9-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel drive system. The exterior is painted with dark gray car paint, and it will also appear black under the light source from some angles.

In addition to the G63 model from 2019 to 2023, this modification program is also applicable to the G550 model. The starting price is $385,000. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

