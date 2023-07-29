Piwik PRO, la CDP customer-centric e privacy-friendly

The update customer-centric Piwick PRO addresses the need for companies to find new privacy-friendly ways to connect with their audience.

The farewell to third-party data tracking and the growing importance of privacy laws are driving marketers to look for new solutions for advertising activities. One of the possible ways is represented by walled gardenclosed advertising ecosystems proposed, among others, by Google, Amazon e Meta. While walled gardens can offer ample monetization opportunities, however, they lack transparency in the measurement and reporting of personal data, making it difficult to analyze and improve the performance of advertising campaigns. marketing.

Hence the increasingly frequent choice of companies to invest in Customer Data Platforms, so much so that for 2022 a global turnover of the sector is estimated at 2 billion dollars.

An interest that Piwik PRO, a proprietary software provider privacy-friendly which analyzes the customer journey on web and app, has decided to satisfy by officially presenting the latest update of its Customer Data Platform. Designed and built to help companies safeguard the effectiveness of their marketing strategies in such a changing context, the renewed CDP is now characterized by easy integration not only with walled gardens, but also with multiple external sources, thus guaranteeing complete control over the data collection and processing stages.

CDP customer-centric e privacy-friendly

Piotr Korzeniowski, CEO of Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO CDP avoids vendor lock-in, allowing companies to consolidate and analyze customer data from multiple touchpoints and gain a holistic view of interactions. Our platform thus offers marketers even more ways to incorporate, segment and act on first-party data.

In fact, the renewed platform features a series of features that allow you to increase the possibilities of integrating and enhancing this data, including:

Easily import data from multiple sources into clear records that map all user traits and behaviors. Behavioral segmentation that allows the creation of detailed user profiles and audiences with personalized attributes. Data activation for a tailored customer experience in line with privacy regulations.

The new module, already tested in Beta version with selected partners and customers, is now available for all those who want to improve the customer experience thanks to the potential of first-party data.

