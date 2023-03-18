From time to time, Google will launch limited-time price reduction promotions for Pixel series smartphones on the official website. If you want to pick up a cheap Pixel phone, now is your chance, and it’s quite a value.

First of all, the price of Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB sunshine yellow model on the official website is only 13,495 yuan, which is just 50% off the recommended price of 26,990 yuan; and the Pixel 6 256GB also has a high drop, from the original price of 21,990 yuan to 12,495 yuan Yuan. In addition, the suggested price of Pixel 6a is reduced from 13,990 yuan to 9,990 yuan, which is a 21% discount.

▲ The price of Pixel 6 Pro 128GB is cut in half, only 13,495 yuan, and the color is only sunshine yellow.

▲ Pixel 6 256GB has dropped by 9,495 yuan, and there is only one color system of storm black.

▲ The price of Pixel 6a is reduced by 4,000 yuan, and the price is less than 10,000 yuan for promotion. Currently, the three color systems are available.

In the new Pixel 7 series, Google also has a simultaneous promotion this time, in which the Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is reduced from 29,990 yuan to 27,291 yuan, and the 128GB model is reduced from 26,990 yuan to 24,291 yuan, with a maximum discount of 10%; in addition, Pixel 7 also has a maximum discount of 10% 256GB from 21,990 yuan to 20,091 yuan, 128GB from 18,990 yuan to 17,091 yuan.

▲ Both capacities of Pixel 7 Pro are discounted by 2,699 yuan.

▲ Both capacities of Pixel 7 are discounted by 1,899 yuan.

This wave of promotions on Google’s official website starts at 12:00 am on March 15, 2023 and ends at 11:59 pm on March 31, 2023. If you want to pick up a bargain, you might as well take advantage of this opportunity.