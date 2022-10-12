Orderable both on the Google online store and on Amazon, the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones pick up the legacy of the previous 6 and 6 Pro, hoping to do even better. Much better, in the intentions of the company, which has ordered the production of over 8 million units and expects them to be the best-selling ever.

After the presentation of last October 6, we started using them both, even if not for a number of days sufficient to form a complete opinion and therefore to write a detailed review. And yet, we can give our first impressions of use and tell the details which we most appreciated.



The Italian Tech site seen on the screen of a Google Pixel 7

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the technical characteristics

Let’s start with how they are made: the rear bar that incorporates the cameras, which is now a hallmark of the Pixels, is confirmed but is now metallic in color instead of black. The smaller of the two has a 6.3 “FHD + display with refresh up to 90 Hz, while that of the larger reaches 6.7”, is QHD and uses Ltpo technology (things?) to tap at 120 Hz; both are Oled.

The battery capacity of the first is 4355 mAh, while that of the second is 5 thousand; the first weighs 196 grams (found in the test phase), while the second reaches 213. Both use the new Google’s Tensor G2 processorthe Pixel 7 with 8 GB of RAM and the 7 Pro with 12, the first reaches up to 256 GB of internal memory, the second even to 512. Finally, the rear cameras, which are two for the Pixel 7 and 3 for the Pixel 7 Pros: the ones in common are the 48MP main sensor and the wide-angle one from 12, but the larger Pixel has in addition a telephoto lens with 5x optical and digital zoom up to 30x.



Genoa seen from above with the camera of a Google Pixel 7 (without Night Mode)



Genoa seen from above with the camera of a Google Pixel 7 (with Night Mode)

How the photos make: first impressions

Until a few years ago, Google had shown with its phones how the software was even more important than the hardware: Pixels could never boast the most powerful processor, the most advanced display, the best sensors for the camera, yet they managed to make the most of all these components by optimizing the software. In the field of photos, this was particularly evident, given that while the competitors were already equipped with two or three sensors, in Mountain View they insisted on using only one, 12 MP. This is no longer the case, and today the hardware equipment of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is in line with the competitors. What remains is the advantage from the software point of view: while retaining a very simple interface, with the new Pixel 7 photos invariably succeed very well, in all lighting conditions. Then you can certainly choose the long exposure, panning, portrait, and for videos the selective blur, aimed at one or more subjects. Google’s algorithms intervene heavily, and seeing it is simple: shooting at 30x magnification with the Pixel 7 Profor example, the image at first is grainy and with a lot of noise, but in a fraction of a second it is processed and becomes perfectly usable before our eyes.



A moving cat photographed with a Google Pixel 7 (Sharp Photo effect in post production)



The new Google Pixel 7 (left) next to a Pixel 6

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the other things we liked

The specimens we have tested are a Pixel 7 color cedro (a faint green to yellowish) and a Pixel 7 Pro gray-green, both with 128 GB of storage space: this is the first, small feature that we liked, because finally the Pixels can be had in various shades also in Italy. We would love that the colored button of the first Pixels returnedbut that’s okay for now.

In everyday use, we especially liked 3 things on the Pixel 7. Meanwhile, the fact that the volume key has been moved slightly lower than where it stood in the Pixel 6 (which is this): a few millimeters, but make it easier to use. Then, the duration of the battery: with moderate use, we managed to get to almost two days of stand-by and 3.5 hours of screen on without problems or resorting to particular tricks; there recharging seemed oddly long to useven when the phone screen indicates it as fast.

Finally, the many details of the software, because on Google phones, Android (here at version 13) is full of small attentions to the user: for example, we liked that face unlock does not completely unlock the phone but requires an extra tap to allow access to the home screen and apps. It may seem inconvenient, but it is useful to avoid putting the active phone in your pocket and sending unwanted calls, just because maybe you have taken a look at it on the flight that unlocked it.

The last detail, which is not a detail, concerns the prices: not only the Pixel 7 are immediately on sale also in Italy (with the Pixel 6 we had to wait 4 months), but they also cost the same as the previous ones. Despite the difficult historical period and the various upgrades from a technological point of view, they have not risen: the small one starts at 649 euros, the large one from 899 euros.



Turin, Castello del Valentino: a traffic light photographed at night with a Google Pixel 7 Pro

Smartphone We tried Android 13 – five things we liked by Emanuele Capone

August 30, 2022



Beautiful to look at, however …

The only doubt we had, in the short contact with the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, concerns their duration over time. From the point of view of integrity, we mean: they are beautiful (really very beautiful, more than those of 2021), but they are also quite slippery, both when sitting on a table and when holding them. If they were to fall, what would happen to all that glass? Because it’s okay that it’s Gorilla Glass Victus front and back, but it’s still glass.

We have not yet had time and opportunity to find outbut frankly we hope we never find out.