Pixel 7a is rumored to be the last generation, Google will replace it with Fold folding machine-ePrice.HK

Since the price of parallel imports of Pixel 6a plummeted, many netizens who love the Pixel experience are said to have bought this mid-range phone. The new generation of Pixel 7a is expected to be announced at Google I/O on May 10th. We also shared its specifications, retail prices in overseas markets, and promotional photos earlier. The latest news indicates that Pixel 7a may be the last of the A-series phones. work.

Will be replaced by Fold

If what the whistleblower Yogesh Brar said is true, the Pixel A series will end after the launch of the Pixel 7a, and Google does not plan to develop and launch the Pixel 8a phone. In the future, Google will maintain the rhythm of launching three new models a year, namely the basic version of Pixel, Pro version and Fold folding machine. Brar also mentioned that Samsung will have a similar strategy, suggesting that the Galaxy S23 series released this year will not have an FE version.

The price is more expensive than 6a

According to previously leaked information, Pixel 7a will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, support a 90Hz refresh rate, with a Tensor G2 processor, face unlock and wireless charging for the first time. The Pixel 7a has a 10.8MP front selfie lens, a 64MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. The price is rumored to be US$499 (about HK$3,917).

Source: phonearena