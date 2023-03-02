Pixel 7a? Pixel Fold? Google’s new machine appears on the FCC certification list

Google has only recently opened Google Photos’ magic eraser, photo collage and other functions for models other than Pixel 7. Now the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has four unknown models of G0DZQ, GHL1X, GWKK3 and G82U8, according to Foreign media 9to5Google said that this is the new Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold!

According to the FCC’s 6-month confidentiality period, the schedule will be similar to Google’s previous 6a summer presentation and autumn listing plan. Although Pixel 7a is currently circulating a lot of news such as improved cameras, wireless charging, and 90Hz screen refresh rate, don’t forget that there are many hints that Google will finally bring its own folding model Pixel Fold to you. , In addition, the information on the FCC this time did not mention the figure of the appearance size, which makes people wonder whether it will be Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold.

The date of Google I/O has not yet been announced. I believe that whether it is the affordable Pixel 7a or its own folding model Pixel Fold, it is quite worth looking forward to.