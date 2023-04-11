Pixel 6a, which is positioned as a mid-range product, has a good sales performance in overseas markets, and the general response from users is quite positive. Google is expected to make another success at the Google I/O held next month, releasing a new generation of Pixel 7a, and the product The photo was released on Twitter in advance by the famous whistleblower @OnLeaks yesterday.

The design of the back of the machine has been slightly changed, and the front remains unchanged.

It can be seen that Google will continue to provide 3 body colors for Pixel 7a this time. In addition to the white color of the previous generation, there are also gray and powder blue options this time. The design style of the fuselage is similar to that of Pixel 6a and Pixel 7, but the design of the camera module on the back of the machine has been changed. Instead of using glass material in the previous generation, it is believed to be frosted aluminum metal material, and the position is also lower than Pixel 6a. As for the front of the Pixel 7a, it is exactly the same as the previous generation. It is also equipped with a flat screen with a hole.

Various specifications improvements

Although OnLeaks did not disclose the specifications of the Pixel 7a this time, it was previously reported that the new opportunity will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate increased from 60Hz to 90Hz, paired with Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, 6GB / 8GB RAM and 128GB storage , The back camera consists of a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle, and it is rumored that it will support wireless charging for the first time.

Source: phonearena