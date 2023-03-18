With the computing power of Tensor SoC, the functions that can be obtained through simple post-production application may not be limited to photos in the future, and even dynamic videos can be shaken or blurred by Unblur The pictures can be easily restored to a clearer and better-looking state! Because according to the clues found by foreign media mining the latest Google Photos APK. A post-production editing function called “Video Unblur” obviously looks like the Photo Unblur dynamic video version that can be used to fix blurred photos, and it appears in the editing interface of Google Photos. Continue reading The Pixel 8 may even be able to Unblur videos



▲Image source:

Pixel 8 may even be able to unblur videos

After playing with the amazing Unblur function of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the test comment given by the computer king Ada at that time was that it is cost-effective to buy a Pixel 7 for this function to repair old photos! With the power of Tensor SoC computing, this function can be obtained through simple post-production and application. Maybe in the future, it will no longer be limited to photos, and even dynamic videos can be shaken or blurred by Unblur. Blurred pictures can be easily restored to a clearer and more beautiful state!

▲Image source: 9to5Google

According to the clues found by foreign media mining the latest Google Photos APK. A post-production editing function called “Video Unblur” obviously looks like the Photo Unblur dynamic video version that can be used to fix blurred photos, and it appears in the editing interface of Google Photos.

Although at present, this function can only be seen in the interface in the “Tools” tool interface, but it is not actually available – Photo Unblur has already been uploaded to the image, which will take a considerable amount of processing time. I don’t know if Video Unblur will how long?

Or because of this, we can expect that the new generation Tensor G3 of the Pixel 8 series will have a greater performance improvement than Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro – after all, if this feature is not unexpected, it should be limited to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Exclusive (at least the code appears to be Pixel-specific).

▲Image source: 9to5Google

In addition, in this APK dismantling, Google Photos also popped up other new editing functions – biased towards the filter, although it is not available yet, it should be a function that can be applied to the video (it seems that the next Pixel It should feature more video recording functions?). Including black and white filters, as well as filters such as Super 8 and VHS that should simulate retro quality – I don’t know what will happen to Unblur with these filters. 。

These filters include:

After School

B&W

Chromatic

Forward

Glassy

Golden

Mary

Multiply Polaroid

Rainbow Rays

Reflect

RGB Pulse

Super 8

VHS

Further reading:



The future working environment of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which incorporates AI, may even be nervous for Apple

