After Google launched the Photo Unblur function on the Pixel 7 series, it is planning to further apply this function to videos. It is rumored that Google is testing Video Unblur technology internally. This technology not only provides some special effects of the film, but also makes the film clearer.

When Google released the Pixel 7 series last year, it also brought new “high-resolution zoom”, “photo deblurring”, “movie motion blur” and “guided photo taking” functions to help the visually impaired take selfies. Among them, “photo deblurring” is also a new feature limited to Pixel 7, which can make photos sharper after a few keystrokes. What’s even better is that this feature is not limited to photos taken on the Pixel, and can also turn out old photos for the phone to process.

Now, Google may extend this feature into “Video Unblur”, allowing old videos to be reborn.

Foreign media 9to5Google used the reverse compilation of the Google Photos application and found that Google has enabled the UI of Video Unblur, but the related functions have not taken effect.

At present, the code of Video Unblur does not mention the Pixel keyword, but it can be expected that this feature will be an exclusive feature of Pixel phones in the future, and it may be available on the Pixel 8 series first.