Pixel exclusive one-key P passerby removal function is available on both Android and Apple

Thinking back to the street view photos taken abroad before, how difficult is it to remove passers-by? It is very headache and troublesome to transfer the pictures to the computer first, open the PS software, layer the pictures, and then smear them. Now relying on AI, we can remove unwanted people and things in photos with one click on our mobile phones. This feature, which was originally only available on Pixel phones, is now available not only to Android users, but also to iOS users.

What is the Magic Eraser tool?

Magic Eraser (called Magic Eraser in Chinese) was originally a photo editing tool unique to Google Photos on Pixel 6 and 7 series. It can remove unwanted people or objects in photos with one click. It is very simple and intuitive to use, and now it is also open to non-users. For Pixel users. Ordinary Android or Apple mobile phone users must be a Google One subscriber if they want to use this super useful tool.

Intuitive and easy to operate

Open the Google Photos App, select “Tools” → “Magic Eraser”, then the system will automatically identify and suggest items or people that you can remove, and you only need to press “Clear All” to complete. If Google’s suggestion doesn’t meet your cleaning goal, you can use your finger to circle the place you want to clean and you can clean it. It’s that simple. The following pictures are the comparison pictures of the two groups before and after editing. What do you think of the effect?

▲Before

▲After

▲Before

▲After

After actually testing many pictures, I found that although this function is convenient and easy to use, there is still a lot of room for improvement, especially when the object to be cleared is relatively close or large, there will be obvious traces of smearing and modification, so there are still some Photo conditions are limited. If you happen to subscribe to the Google One service, this feature can be used a lot.