In addition to the beta testing of the Android system version every year, the quarterly feature updates exclusive to Google Pixel mobile phones will also be publicly tested. At this time, many future features and even products will be exposed in advance. The Pixel tablet that will debut this year has also been dug out. More specification news came out.

Foreign media 9top5Google worked with developer Dylan Roussel to find several functional clues of the Google Pixel tablet in the new Android 13 QPR2 Beta system test. Since the Google Pixel tablet will be used with a charging base, in order to avoid battery damage caused by continuous charging, the Pixel tablet There will be a built-in battery protection mechanism that will stop charging when the power reaches 90% to prolong the life of the battery.

Previously, a developer revealed that the Pixel tablet will support a digital stylus. The new Pixel system also has a stylus power prompt, but it is not sure how Google will design the charging method of this stylus. The Pixel tablet may also be able to pass through The shortcut key on the stylus can quickly open the note-taking function. In addition, 80% of Pixel tablets use USI universal stylus technology. This shortcut function may also be opened to devices that also support USI in the future.

