Home Technology Pixel phone Android 13 QPR2 Beta announced in advance that Pixel tablet will support digital stylus-Tablet Brand News
Technology

Pixel phone Android 13 QPR2 Beta announced in advance that Pixel tablet will support digital stylus-Tablet Brand News

by admin
Pixel phone Android 13 QPR2 Beta announced in advance that Pixel tablet will support digital stylus-Tablet Brand News

In addition to the beta testing of the Android system version every year, the quarterly feature updates exclusive to Google Pixel mobile phones will also be publicly tested. At this time, many future features and even products will be exposed in advance. The Pixel tablet that will debut this year has also been dug out. More specification news came out.

Foreign media 9top5Google worked with developer Dylan Roussel to find several functional clues of the Google Pixel tablet in the new Android 13 QPR2 Beta system test. Since the Google Pixel tablet will be used with a charging base, in order to avoid battery damage caused by continuous charging, the Pixel tablet There will be a built-in battery protection mechanism that will stop charging when the power reaches 90% to prolong the life of the battery.

Previously, a developer revealed that the Pixel tablet will support a digital stylus. The new Pixel system also has a stylus power prompt, but it is not sure how Google will design the charging method of this stylus. The Pixel tablet may also be able to pass through The shortcut key on the stylus can quickly open the note-taking function. In addition, 80% of Pixel tablets use USI universal stylus technology. This shortcut function may also be opened to devices that also support USI in the future.

Quote source: 9to5Google

See also  AirPods Pro 2 and Beats wireless earphones release new firmware

You may also like

How big is the territory of the Milky...

Naughty Dog director admitted frankly that “The Last...

Gaming, what a passion: record numbers in Italy,...

Brain neurons are comparable to baboons, and Tyrannosaurus...

Xbox is planning a dedicated event this month...

The Italy of startups conquers the Consumer Electronics...

ASUS ROG STRIX B760-G GAMING WIFI D4 motherboard...

“Forspoken” announced the plot film to show the...

The impact of ChatGPT on school: how to...

Spotify launches a new feature “Playlist in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy