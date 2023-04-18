Pixel Tablet will offer 8GB RAM and 4 color options – Saydigi-Tech

Pixel Tablet will offer 8GB RAM and 4 color options

Since Google brought you the introduction of Pixel Tablet at Google I/O in 2022, and the preview will attract a lot of attention after its launch in 2023, now as Google I/O in 2023 is getting closer, it also makes Pixel Tablet-related specifications gradually surfaced!

According to foreign media 9to5Google, citing unnamed sources, the Pixel Tablet will be equipped with a Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM, and it is expected that there will be a great chance to be on the shelves together with Pixel Flod in June. 9to5Google also further pointed out that the Pixel Tablet will be preloaded with Android 13 directly from the factory, and will be available in 128GB and 256GB capacities. As for the charging base, it was known in the 2022 Google I/O display video, but now it is revealed that the tablet will have 4 colors to choose from, which can be mixed with white and black charging bases.

As for the launch time, in addition to predicting that the Pixel Tablet will be launched together with the Pixel Fold, the date is boldly predicted to be released on June 27, and the Pixel 7a will be listed earlier than May 11.