@OnLeaks via SlashLeaks

With less than a week left until Google’s annual big Pixel event, it seems that more Pixel Watch appearances have been leaked on a German Amazon page that went live earlier.The appearance of the watch itself is not entirely unknown (Google had already announced it at I/O in May, and a careless employee had accidentally left the engineering machine in the restaurant earlier), but OnLeaks It should be the first time that a complete selection of straps has been collected, as well as a variety of possible choices of surfaces.

As for the straps, there seems to be a woven strap and two types of leather straps, in addition to the only silicone style we know of before. Silicone models will be available in four simple colors: black, white, gray and green, woven models are more lively orange, black, and green, while leather models are black, white, orange, and green. That’s not too far from what’s been chosen for Pixel phones these days.

On the surface, it is not surprising that there will be a variety of analog and digital time displays, plus options for weather, steps, date, heart rate, and more. Other interface content can also see ECG readings, emergency calls and other functions, as well as support for quick pairing. In addition, the Amazon page also mentions that the Pixel Watch will connect to the phone through the Google Home app, has 5ATM water resistance, and Gorilla Glass glass, plus an Exynos 9110 processor, about a day’s long battery, and free six Monthly Fitbit Premium (but not sure if it will be available globally).

The price of the WiFi version on Amazon in Germany is €356.79, which is equivalent to US$350 / NT$11,200 / HK$2,760, which is in line with the previously reported Wi-Fi version of $350 and mobile version of $400. In any case, the Made by Google global launch will be on October 6th at 10pm, so don’t forget to follow our reports then!