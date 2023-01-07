Updates do not mean that there will always be positive and good functions, and many times it is actually accompanied by the risk of new bugs. This wave of Google’s January 2023 update (Google Pixel Update – January 2023) for Pixel 4a / Pixel 5 / Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series, in addition to the most high-profile spatial audio support, unexpectedly also broke the Another related feature of the audio… Continue reading The Pixel January update seems to hang up the car’s Bluetooth connection report.





Pixel January update appears to be messing with Bluetooth connections in cars

In fact, this wave of updates has only just arrived, but because it can bring “Spatial Audio” for 5.1 or more channel surround sound effects to many Pixel phones, it has caused a lot of discussion. . But maybe it’s because of the launch of new features, or the relationship between many Pixel users who update quickly. The bug report of this update came quite quickly – the point is, the bad thing is the “original” very convenient Bluetooth connection function for cars.

Since this should be a function that many people are accustomed to using, foreign media also suggest that if you want to install the January 2023 update recently, you can wait for a while to see if Google will provide a quick fix update solution.

According to user reports, after installing the Pixel’s January security update, they will find that the Bluetooth that is used to connect to the car’s audio system when driving is suddenly unavailable. Affected Vehicles Current returns include Hyundai, Toyota, Infiniti, Honda, Volvo, Subaru, and Kia – quite a few. But there are also many people who drive these models are fine after updating (huh).

The wonderful thing is that the problematic mobile phone can still be used with normal Bluetooth audio devices without any worries. In a way, maybe there is some bug with the default Bluetooth connection target such as “My Car”?

According to foreign media observations, the Pixel models affected by the car Bluetooth connection bug seem to be limited to models using Tensor SoC, including the Pixel 6 series and Pixel 7 series. And because such a situation seriously affects the situation of using hands-free and listening to music during commuting and driving, some users have to find another Bluetooth device that can transmit FM radio signals as a temporary replacement – ​​um… can feel the other party troubled.

It seems that the official team of Made by Google has discovered this problem and proposed a simple solution page. But it is said that it has not really been resolved, and even if the developer option is turned on, it cannot be repaired-it seems that this should not be a general car Bluetooth system pairing problem… Maybe it really has to wait for Google to find another way to solve it.

Well it seems the @Google Pixel January 2023 security update for my Google Pixel 6 Pro borked my Bluetooth connection to my @kiaaustralia Cerato 2015 model. I had to bust out a FM Bluetooth transmitter into my cigarette lighter port. Hopefully the February update fixed things. 🚗 — Anthony Eales (@ants000) January 5, 2023

