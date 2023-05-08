Pixies’ 1988 hit makes Google Assistant automatically cut off alarms

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Google previously added a useful feature to Assistant-enabled devices that lets you stop an alarm with a single “Stop” instead of “Ok, Google” first. However, this is convenient, but it also accidentally caused confusion for certain users.

In a Reddit post, Pixel user asevarte found his morning alarm sometimes went off and sometimes it didn’t. “It happens about every two weeks and I wake up to my backup alarm 30 minutes later and have no idea why the first one isn’t going off.” Earlier this week, in order to get to the root cause of the problem , he woke up early, only to find that the problem was a Pixies song, “Where Is My Mind.”

The song begins with a long “ohh”, immediately followed by a “Stop”, and then after a short pause, the music continues. It was this “Stop” that made Google Assistant mistakenly think that it was asevarte who called to stop the alarm clock, and because asevarte’s ringtone was a random playlist, it was also random that this song would be the alarm clock in the morning. Such a peculiar situation.

However, there are not a few songs with obvious “Stop” in the lyrics. The famous ones are like Queens’ “Don’t Stop Me Now”, but they don’t seem to have similar problems. Android Police speculates that it may be that the Stop in other songs has background music or is sung, while the Stop in “Where Is My Mind” is more like a chanting, and there is a short pause.

Since this is a fairly specific situation, Google probably won’t fix it specifically for it, but the Pixies did take to Twitter to apologize for it. They probably didn’t expect that a song written in 1988 would cause such a problem in modern times!