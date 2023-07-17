Planet Launches New Touch Screen Desktop Computers with Arm Architecture

Planet, the British computer brand, has entered the desktop computer market with the launch of their latest offerings, the PlanetPC XR1 Mini and PlanetPC XR2 Mini. These new computers are equipped with touch screens for easy control.

The PlanetPC XR1 Mini and PlanetPC XR2 Mini are both based on Rockchip’s RK3568 and RK3588 SOC, respectively. The RK3568 features four Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali G52 GPU, making it similar to a low-end smartphone in terms of performance. On the other hand, the RK3588 is equipped with four Cortex-A76 large cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, a quad-cluster Arm Mali “Odin” GPU, a 6 TOPS NPU accelerator, and an advanced media engine, enabling it to support 8Kp60 video encoding.

Both computers offer an entry-level configuration of 4GB LPDDR5 and 32GB SSD, with the option to upgrade to 16GB and 1TB respectively. The shell and IO equipment for both models are also identical.

One standout feature of the PlanetPC XR1 Mini and PlanetPC XR2 Mini is the color touch screen on the front panel, which allows users to conveniently adjust computer settings. The computers come pre-installed with Ubuntu 20.04, targeting office and multimedia functions.

However, the price of these new computers seems to be on the higher side. The PlanetPC XR1 Mini is priced at $667 ($800 including VAT), while the XR2 Mini is priced at $840 ($1,008 including VAT).

It is worth noting that the desktop computers using the Arm architecture are currently dominated by Apple. With the entry of Planet into the market, it will be interesting to see how they fare against the competition.

