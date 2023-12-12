Plastics made from nitrogen – but with three major disadvantages

Two coin-sized, transparent plastic blobs in a laboratory at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, are intended to solve a global problem. At least if the plan of a team led by chemist Saurabh Chitnis works. Instead of producing plastics from crude oil or natural gas as usual, they want to use nitrogen. With a proportion of over 70 percent, the gas is the main component of air and is therefore available in virtually unlimited quantities. In addition, the “plastic from the air” can score points with its biodegradability and flame retardancy, the researchers recently wrote in the journal JACS.

With its feasibility study, the team hopes to have solved a key problem of compounds with a high nitrogen content. Nitrogen, as a gas in the air, is chemically extremely stable. But if it is contained in other molecules, it can certainly have explosive properties. It is not for nothing that it is contained in explosives. Nitrogen fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate can also pose a danger. They act as accelerant, as was the case in Beirut in the summer of 2020, when the explosion of a fertilizer warehouse destroyed an entire port district.

Key problem solved

“We have shown that we can produce thermally very stable polymers from nitrogen. In doing so, we have solved a key problem of materials with a high nitrogen content,” says Chitnis. The researchers’ trick: They incorporate the nitrogen into stable molecule cages containing phosphorus. “Then you can bring these cages together and use them to link the nitrogen molecules into long chains. And that is the basis for plastic.”

Compared to common plastics made from carbon chains, those made from nitrogen-containing molecule cages are said to be quite resistant to fire. Only the surface is slightly damaged, the study says. It is also biodegradable. “In nature, these plastics decompose into fertilizer, phosphates and nitrates,” says Chitnis.

Explosive precursors

However, the new plastics have a few catches: the current manufacturing process is anything but sustainable. It is based on toxic and explosive raw materials. Even if these are mostly run in closed circuits, they are hardly suitable for mass production simply because of the complex handling. The molecule cages of the new plastics also require phosphorus, which is urgently needed as fertilizer for agriculture.

And the process consumes a lot of energy: The nitrogen is first separated from the air, for which it has to be cooled down significantly, liquefied and then warmed up again in a controlled manner. It is distilled off and then combined with hydrogen – the production of which also requires a lot of energy – at high temperatures and pressures to form ammonia. The new type of plastic is ultimately created from ammonia, which is used, among other things, to produce fertilizer and is traded as a future energy source in shipping.

Chitnis does not challenge such criticism. We are currently looking for solutions and pursuing various ideas, he reports. “For example, we could replace all or part of phosphorus with silicon or titanium.” Then you could also do without the dangerous starting substances. On the other hand, plastics made from phosphorus-containing nitrogen cages could end up being used as fertilizer, so that valuable phosphorus would not be lost. The team, together with research partners, wants to reduce the high energy requirement and cover it from renewable sources.

The team’s idea recently made it to the final at the Berlin event “Falling Walls” for potentially groundbreaking projects. Patience is still required: The tests on the prototypes – the small blobs of plastic in the laboratory in Halifax – are currently more of a basic research category. It is uncertain whether and, if so, when plastics made from nitrogen will appear in the first products. “None of the polymers from our publications will become a table or chair,” emphasizes Chitnis. “But we were able to show that the idea works.”

