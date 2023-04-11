Home Technology Platform for reconstruction targeted by pro-Russian hackers
The pro-Russian hacker group “Killnet” is active again. After attacks on the EU Parliament, the ESC final, she is said to have now targeted the recently set up website for the construction of Ukraine. So far unsuccessful.

Hacker tried again on Tuesday to paralyze a new platform of the German development ministry for participation in the reconstruction in Ukraine. A ministry spokeswoman confirmed the attacks on the website “Reconstruction Ukraine”. “So far, the attacks have been successfully repelled,” the ministry said. It is assumed that the group “Killnet” is behind it.

The platform has been under repeated attacks since its launch early last week, she said. There was a peak shortly after the start and again on Tuesday. The platform, which includes a central website, is intended to be a point of contact for anyone who wants to get involved in the reconstruction. It is intended to network aid organizations, companies and initiatives.

The targeted DDoS attacks, in which the servers are flooded with an artificially generated mass of calls until they collapse under the load, have so far not been successful. A specialty of pro-Russian hackers.

The pro-Russian hacker group “Killnet” is suspected. Another indication of this is the corresponding requests in the group’s Telegram channel. She is not unknown, most recently she is said to have tried to sabotage the ESC final in Italy. The EU Parliament was also targeted by the Kremlin-affiliated network in November 2022. The group is considered primarily as an executive force for clients. In the past, however, it is also said to be regularly in the service of Russia.

