PlatinumGames, the developer behind the Bayonetta series, NieR: Automata, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and a string of other critically acclaimed action games, has teased some sort of announcement coming tomorrow.

“Bang bangbang bang! ! “Read a tweet on the company page.“PlatinumGames has something special. Keep your eyes open for tomorrow”.

Our only hint of this “something special” is the “beep” line preceding it. Even if that signals some sort of futuristic game or robot-based thing, that doesn’t quite narrow it down.

Some believe this could be Bayonetta 3 DLC, while others are still clinging to their hopes for a Metal Gear Rising: Remastered remake. It’s also possible that it’s something else entirely, like a new IP or a sequel to one of the studio’s lesser-known titles. We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow, it seems, unless this counts as an early April Fool’s joke.

What would you like PlatinumGames to announce?