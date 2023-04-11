Home Technology Play 3A-level games at any time, market research data: Steam Deck has shipped more than 3.47 million units- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
Play 3A-level games at any time, market research data: Steam Deck has shipped more than 3.47 million units

Omdia, a market research agency, pointed out that Valve’s Steam Deck, which will be available for sale in 2022, has a cumulative sales of 1.62 million units, and since 2023, the cumulative sales of 1.85 million units have increased by 14%, and the total cumulative sales have reached 3.47 million units.

Since it supports the Steam OS self-made operating system, it can also install the Windows operating system by itself, so that the Steam Deck can not only play games included in the Steam service, but also use third-party software markets or game services, and can even be used as a small PC use, coupled with a relatively low price design, has made Steam Deck attractive to many players in a short period of time.

Compared with handheld products such as Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck can play all kinds of 3A-level games at any time, and the overall operating experience is relatively good, allowing many serious players to carry and play games.

In addition to Steam Deck, there are currently competing products of the same nature as AYANEO in the market, and ASUS has recently confirmed that it will join the competition with a handheld called ROG Ally, so this type of product has begun to become the mainstream of the market, and more Game players can play personal preference game content at any time.

