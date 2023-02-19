Players with poor computer configuration will immediately have a heart attack.
Readers who are concerned about games should have heard of it. Recently, a 3A-level masterpiece “Hogwarts Legacy” (Hogwarts Legacy) has been highly discussed on the Internet. However, if you want to enjoy this high-quality game to your heart’s content, you must have a good computer configuration. Recently, some players had scary screens because their computers couldn’t keep up with the game. They called it a “horror game”!
“Hogwarts Inheritance” was released on February 10. Players will experience the magical world in the 1800s, that is, about 200 years ago in the Harry Potter timeline, and play a “fifth grade transfer student” who masters ancient key secrets , learn spells, make potions, make allies and fight dark wizards on the Hogwarts campus.
