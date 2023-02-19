February 19, 2023 14:00 Last Update: 16:54

Players with poor computer configuration will immediately have a heart attack.

Readers who are concerned about games should have heard of it. Recently, a 3A-level masterpiece “Hogwarts Legacy” (Hogwarts Legacy) has been highly discussed on the Internet. However, if you want to enjoy this high-quality game to your heart’s content, you must have a good computer configuration. Recently, some players had scary screens because their computers couldn’t keep up with the game. They called it a “horror game”!

“Hogwarts Inheritance” was released on February 10. Players will experience the magical world in the 1800s, that is, about 200 years ago in the Harry Potter timeline, and play a “fifth grade transfer student” who masters ancient key secrets , learn spells, make potions, make allies and fight dark wizards on the Hogwarts campus.

However, earlier I complained that the setting of this game was too exaggerated. “In the original novel, Harry Potter only killed 1 or 2 people, and the protagonist of the second game killed 6 people just on the way to class.” Unexpectedly, it attracted more people to play. Some people complained that “Voldemort is simply a glass-hearted garbage.” However, there are also some netizens whose computer configurations can’t keep up, and the game screen presented can be said to be quite “scary”! I saw that the facial features of the characters in the game seemed to be corroded by high-strength acid. Humans and ghosts did not look like ghosts. It was quite weird! See also "Evil Castle 8: Village Gold Edition" evaluation, this is actually a strange story, right? | 4Gamers click to watch

Netizens burst into laughter when they saw this, “This is like the story of a horrible murderous village”, “It’s a horror game”, “Inheritance of Hogwarts: Impressionism”, “No nose is nothing, we don’t even have a face this year “.

