Minecraft is still popular with players today, largely because players can build their own ideal worlds from it. Recently, a source pointed out that from the internal demo made by Microsoft, it revealed that AI may be used to play Minecraft in the future. Just tell AI what to do, and you can ride the Minecraft game world.

According to sources, Microsoft has started to make an internal demo, allowing players to control the Minecraft game to play as long as they tell the AI ​​​​what to do. However, it is not yet known which AI models Microsoft uses in Mindcraft, nor is it sure whether to use the same Prometheus AI technology as the Bing search engine. And even though OpenAI demonstrated using its own AI model to play Mindcraft last year, it is not sure whether the current Microsoft demo is related to this.

Source: Engadget