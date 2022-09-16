Previously, Google launched Google Play games on Windows computers and tested them in Taiwan and other regions with a limited number of places, allowing computers to play mobile games. Recently, Google officially announced the full opening of the Google Play game beta version in Taiwan, allowing players to play games through computers. Play mobile games on bigger screens.

Google launched the Google Play game beta version in January this year, which is open for testing in Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea in a limited number of places, and is now officially open in Taiwan. Google Play Games is a virtual machine that allows players to play mobile games on Windows computers with keyboard, mouse and touch.

In addition to being able to use a keyboard and mouse, Google Play Games is optimized for larger computer screens and syncs across devices to seamlessly connect game progress as long as you log in to the same Google account. To celebrate the full open beta, you can now enjoy a 120 RMB discount on your first purchase on 35 selected games.

However, Google Play Games currently only supports Windows, and has basic requirements for computer hardware, including the system version that must be equipped with Windows 10 or above, the processor must have at least four physical cores, 8GB RAM and 10GB storage space, and Intel UHD 630 equivalent or higher graphics card.

If you are interested in Google Play Games or need to inquire about relevant information, you can register for the test on the Google Play Games website, or make inquiries about related issues.