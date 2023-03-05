Let many players look forward to it, the price is more expensive than PS5PlayStation VR2Finally officially listed! The contents of the PS VR2 box are quite simple this time. In addition to the lighter PS VR2 headset, the round and cute PS VR2 Sense controller, and the stereo headphones that can be easily removed and put on, there is also a USB-C Cables, instructions, and nothing else. The installation is also quite simple. It can be plugged and played with the PS5 console. At the beginning, various device settings and calibrations can receive detailed instructions from the headset, and you can follow along to complete it. It is relatively novice-friendly.

In addition to the design that the headband and helmet can be adjusted by pressing back and forth, a new lens adjustment dial is also added to the PS VR2 head-mounted device, allowing users to adjust the tightness of the wear more conveniently, and to suit the eyes of different users The eye distance is fine-tuned in more detail to make the vision clearer and the comfort more improved. The 4 cameras in front of the PS VR2 headset are the key to making the game easier and more convenient. It does not need to install additional cameras to achieve the positioning and tracking function from inside to outside. The steps to detect and set the safe space range of the game have also become super Simple.

Actual trial play of “Call of the Horizon Mountain”, the natural and magnificent scenery is very smooth and realistic under the HDR display specification of PS VR2 single eye 2000 x 2040, and the update rate of 90Hz/120Hz, which is very amazing. The vibration feedback of the device and the handle, and the 3D sound effect transmit the sound from all directions through the earphones, which makes people really feel immersive when playing. Not only is the sensor and operation of the controller very sensitive during operation, but the gaming experience brought by eye tracking is also very intuitive, more like a real field of vision, and the button configuration of the PS VR2 Sense controller is like placing the original PS5 DualSense controller left and right. Split in half, I believe that the original PS5 players can get started immediately without pain.

It takes about 1 hour to actually play “Call of the Horizon Mountain”, just like entering a time tunnel. The comfort and air permeability make people not realize that it has passed for so long, a lot of hand movements such as climbing and drawing the bow, and The interactive bridge allows people to truly experience the fun of VR games with their whole bodies. People who do not usually exercise may even feel exhausted when playing. In addition, we should also remind you that if you are a person who is prone to motion sickness or dizziness when playing VR games before, it may take some time to get used to the dizziness during operation (or take motion sickness medicine first). Start playing games that are slow or can control the movement speed by themselves.

The recommended retail price of PlayStation VR2 is 18,880 yuan, and the content includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controller and stereo headphones.Reporter Huang Xiaoqing / Photography

The details are my favourite, the PS VR2 headset has tiny PlayStation symbols on the front and rear straps, bringing more surprises to players.Reporter Huang Xiaoqing / Photography

PlayStation VR2 “Call of the Horizon Mountain” combination package, the suggested retail price is 20,480 yuan, many bridges specially designed for PS VR2 make the game full of fun.Photo/provided by SIET

The button configuration of the PS VR2 Sense controller is like splitting the original PS5 DualSense controller in half, allowing players to get started in seconds.Reporter Huang Xiaoqing / Photography

