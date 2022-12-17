Tesla boss Elon Musk, who is a game fan, has said in the past that he will port Steam, the world‘s largest gaming platform, to Tesla electric vehicles. Now it has really come true after Tesla announced the update of the entertainment system in the car!

Play thousands of Steam games on Tesla cars

After bouncing tickets in August, Tesla is now ushering in a holiday update, in which the in-car entertainment system really ushered in a Steam port. “Play Steam masterpieces on Tesla cars” is also really realized in the official release! In the video, you can see popular masterpieces such as “Cyberpuk 2077”, “Elden’s Circle”, “Grand Theft Auto V” and “NBA 2K23” that can be played in Tesla! But from the official information, it can be seen that only the Model S and Model X produced in the past two years can use this function, but this will definitely not affect the excitement of car fans and game fans.

And is the gaming experience on Tesla really good? Foreign media videocardz thoughtfully compared Tesla Arcade with well-known game consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It can be seen from the chart that Tesla does not lose to other game consoles at all. Friends who want to start a game console can really Consider going straight to Tesla!

Holiday update Apple Music, light show

And this Holiday Update includes porting Steam games, which will support Apple Music (built-in), playing mahjong, pet mode/sentry mode for viewing car footage from a dedicated app, and synchronizing multiple car lights. Tesla Light Show (Tesla Light Show), adding functions such as car lenses and communication software Zoom, the official also released a video of the car light show at the same time, let us enjoy it together at the end!