[Reported by reporter Ke Zongxin]

Microsoft Xbox Taiwan announced today (21) the launch of the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Lightweight Edition”, which includes the essential accessories needed to unleash the best gaming experience, allowing players to experience adjustable tension joysticks, wraparound rubber grips and The high-sensitivity trigger with adjustable key travel will be available on September 21, with a suggested price of NT$4,299. From now on, players who purchase from the official Xbox channel will receive three months of PC Game Pass.

New Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Lite: Players can also enjoy unlimited personalization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Enjoy up to 40 hours of in-game rechargeable battery life and long-lasting exquisite accessories to keep gamers entertained.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is designed to make accessories such as joysticks, D-pads, and paddles highly personal, allowing gamers to play with the unique settings that work best for them.

Existing Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Black, MSRP NT$5,690: Includes all the core features of the Elite Wireless Controller, as well as different joysticks, D-pads, paddles, etc. that can be adjusted according to the player’s preferred play style Replacement accessories. A carrying case allows players to keep the controller and accessories safe and secure. Gamers can also use the included braided USB-C cable to charge the controller outside the carrying case, or directly use the charging cradle to charge the controller inside the case.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Accessory Pack adds more customization or replacement accessories to the controller.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Accessory Pack adds more customization to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Lite, or replaces accessories on other Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and will be available on October 7th. The suggested retail price is NT$1,580. It includes replaceable joysticks, paddles and directional pads, allowing players to customize the controller to their preferred playstyle. The accessory bag also includes a carrying case, charging base, and USB-C charging cable.

