Play with the iPhone 15 Ultra model, replace it with a Type-C interface, and a narrower frame

If a mobile phone manufacturer wants to maintain a long-term competitive advantage, it must continue to innovate and develop products that are highly competitive. As a well-known mobile phone manufacturer, it maintains a leading position in product development and innovation, and has won the support of many consumers.

Although there are still a few months until the release of the Apple iPhone 15 series, various rumors and leaks about this new machine have been emerging. Recently, Lew, the host of the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy, showed a model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max (possibly called the iPhone 15 Ultra), showing many of the previously rumored changes and features of the new phone.

First of all, in terms of details, the model seems to be a frosted titanium alloy middle frame, and the toggle mute button is also replaced with a push button, similar to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. This design undoubtedly provides a better grip and anti-slip performance. The advantage of titanium alloy is that it combines lightness and sturdiness. Since the new opportunity is thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the protrusion of the rear lens will be reduced, and more space can be made for the battery.

The European Union has repeatedly warned Apple not to limit the transmission speed of USB-C cables without MFI certification

In addition, it can be seen that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model is already a Type-C interface, replacing the ten-year-old lightning interface. The main reason is the pressure from government agencies such as the European Union, because they require mobile phone manufacturers to use the USB-C interface uniformly. However, Apple is said to have added a chip to the USB-C interface, and only MFI-certified data cables can support faster charging and data transfer speeds. The European Union has objected to this and introduced new rules, but they will not come into force for several years.

As a high-end machine, this phone is expected to be equipped with an A17 processor based on a 3nm process. The screen frame is only 1.55mm, which will break the record of 1.81mm held by Mi 13.

In terms of price, the iPhone 15 Pro series may cost $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro series. That said, the iPhone 15 Pro could cost $1,099, while the Pro Max could cost $1,199.

Of course, these information are only predictions, and there may be changes when the mobile phone is released. Looking forward to its release can have a better performance.