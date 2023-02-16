CORSAIR®, the global leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, introduces a new addition to its award-winning HS gaming headset family: the HS65 WIRELESS.This sleek and lightweight headset features two wireless orBluetooth® connects to your game so you can listen on all your systems and devices. Available in black or white, the HS65 WIRELESS offers advanced audio personalization with Sonarworks SoundID to tailor the sound just for you.

The HS65 WIRELESS uses integrated Sonarworks SoundID technology to create dynamic personal audio. Easily accessible within CORSAIR iCUE software, SoundID uses quick sound tests to find your unique listening preferences and creates personalized audio EQ profiles to fine-tune your audio experience. Combine that with Dolby Audio ® 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, and you get professional-grade sound at no extra cost.

With the HS65 WIRELESS, you can play and listen completely untethered, and the 24-hour battery life lets you keep gaming without worrying about the life of your headphones.additionalBluetooth® enables mobile chat, phone calls and game audio on more devices. Omnidirectional microphones capture your voice clearly, and with near-zero wireless lag, you can reliably and consistently interact with games and the people you’re playing with.

Quality and reliability extend to the unique design of the HS65 WIRELESS, showcasing a solid reinforced aluminum construction and mesh grille ear cups. Plush leatherette memory foam earpads and a padded headband deliver a refined listening experience you’ll want to relive time and time again. Weighing only 275g, the HS65 WIRELESS fits easily on your head, allowing you to play games and listen to music with peace of mind.

The HS65 WIRELESS features immersive sound and an incredibly lightweight body, allowing you to enjoy 24/7 wireless audio while gaming.

HS55 wireless earphone released

Also introduced today is the HS55 WIRELESS, which is lightweight at just 266 grams and offers low-latency wireless connectivity options and long battery life. With Dolby ® Audio 7.1 surround sound and superior all-day comfort, you can press play and enjoy great sound, free from wires.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and from CORSAIR’s worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets are backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR global customer service and technical support network.

For the latest pricing on the CORSAIR HS65 WIRELESS and HS55 WIRELESS gaming headsets, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

